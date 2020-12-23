SAN VICENTE town hall recently installed a zebra crossing entirely covering a 20-metre curve in a central street.

The huge crossing is supposed to emphasise pedestrian priority, but its photo immediately went viral.

-- Advertisement --



“San Vicente will enter the Guinness Book of records,” commented one resident.

“Or,” as another suggested, “perhaps they had paint left over and used it up here.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “A very big zebra in San Vicente.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.