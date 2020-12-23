A Christmas special

Happy Christmas if that’s what you celebrate and happy Thursday to all. Regardless of our beliefs, faith or fancy this time of year means something different; even those who do share the same religious beliefs will view the day from different perspectives.

Some of us will be with family and some will not. Some will celebrate with friends and others will find themselves alone. Many will take the day as any other. Whatever the case may be I hope we all realise how lucky we are to have woken up to another day into a world full of potential and possibility.

Thanks to the people that come into our lives, so do the opportunities; we just need to be open to them when they arise.

In fact I think looking for the prospect of any situation should be taught at school; life is full of adversities but considering the bright side first is not always the most prominent trait in human nature. The last year has made it clear that no matter our plans we should always be ready for the contingency.

This is how I’ve embraced my limited recording abilities for my Marbella Now Christmas show: taking advantage of the circumstances to air again the amazing performances I recorded last year by the million dollar diamond Christmas tree at the Kempinski hotel.

For today’s Christmas Eve show we performances we start off with Bruce Reynolds & Simona Mango who met in Switzerland, got married just over a year ago and now perform together as “Luna Llena Duo”. Then lovely Lucy Sasson, Singer, pianist, singing and piano teacher as well as professional voice over artist, followed by another superb singer and teacher: Karen Danzig.

For Christmas Day I have also included last year’s performance by Karen’s The Del Sol Singers, of which I am one – see if you can spot me and to top off the show and this year’s programming Simone Kennedy’s Christmas song special. Simone is also a Minister so she can marry you off and perform at your party!

Also worth checking out are the shows at the beginning of this week. John Neal of Cape Reed talks of the importance of flame retardant materials when building thatched anything and Christopher Clover of Panorama Properties celebrating 50 years of excellence in real estate, their recent award and newly refurbished offices.

I welcome back Sorana Filipescu of Biomagnetismo Marbella who talks about our second brain; the gut. Fascinating details on how our stomach “thinks”. Vital information for those with digestion problems and bloated bellies! Our CIT Marbella guest of the week is Dra. Jovanka Manolovic of the Helyos clinic, specialising in beauty therapies and an exclusive chat with Jean Pierre Martel who is leaving his distinctive mark throughout Marbella and a sneak peak inside Nobu.

I hope this Christmas week be even more special for your all and I wish you all much love, hugs, health and happiness, every single day. Happy holidays J