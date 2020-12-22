Yale professor hasn’t showered in five years

A YALE Medical Professor, James Hamblin, 37, has explained that he has not had a shower for five years, and it’s not because of medical reasons.

Hamblin, who is a is a specialist in preventive medicine, explained in an interview with the BBC, that he knew of people who bathe very little, but that he wanted to try it himself to see what the effect would be.

In 2015, he decided to stop showering and explains that there comes a time when “you stop smelling bad, you just smell like a person.” This, he explains is because the body gets used to not using soap and deodorant, and says that benefits include the skin not getting as greasy. The same applies to hair washing.

Hamblin pointed out that the process takes time, and that there were times when he missed showering, but then this happened less and less.

According to his theory, “body odour is the product of bacteria that live on our skin and feed on the oily secretions of sweat and the sebaceous glands that are at the base of our hair follicles. When you shower aggressively, you destroy ecosystems. They repopulate quickly, but species become unbalanced and tend to favour the types of microbes that produce odour. When you stop showering, your ecosystem reaches a stable state and you stop smelling bad. You don’t smell like roses. You just smell like a person.”

He went on to say that he has “his own smell” which his wife likes and which other people find “not bad”.

He complains that in modern day society, we expect people to smell of perfumes, colognes, shower gels, creams, deodorants, etc. If there is any detectable human odour, it is seen as a bad thing. He also explains that frequent showering is a relatively modern invention of the last 100 years thanks to the availability of running water, but not something which people would do every day.

As for his personal hygiene, he says that he rinses parts of himself with just water when necessary, and removes oils by simply rubbing his skin with his hands or combing his hair. However, he makes it very clear that he continues to wash his hands and brush his teeth several times a day.

