Woman forced into prostitution in Marbella

THREE Romanians have been arrested after National Police freed a woman from New Zealand who had been forced into prostitution in a club in Marbella.

The three detainees have been charged with human trafficking, sexual exploitation, prostitution and other crimes.

The investigation, codenamed Maori, began after they police received an e-mail with information regarding the sexual exploitation of a woman, 26.

She had arrived in Malaga by plane from Marseille, France, have previously flown to Madrid, at the end of October, through an agency who had offered her a job as a stripper in a club in Puerto Banus.

When she arrived at the airport, she was taken by car to an apartment in Estepona, and from then on, she was watched by a woman who informed the leaders of the network, a man and woman aged 41 and 35, of what she was doing.

She was forced into prostitution by these two people who lived near the club.

Within hours of receiving the e-mail, the police set up surveillance to locate and free the victim, and arrest her alleged pimps.

Documents, computer equipment, telephones and an air gun were seized by the National Police.

