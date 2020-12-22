WILL Young Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis to Fans

WILL Young Has Revealed His Coronavirus Diagnosis to His Fans.

The singer, 41, took to social media and told fans that he has tested positive for the illness.

‘Looking unwell,’- Will frowned for a selfie and wrote alongside it: “Covid strikes!!! Almost got away with it…” Just two days ago, Will told his Twitter followers that his own father is considered high risk while arguing with a water supply company. He tweeted: “So @thameswater have been so unhelpful and made SO many u-turns to my poor dad who is high risk. Been going on since May at least and they WONT take responsibility. Well, I’m joining the fight now. So disappointing but bring it on!!”

Will is not the only famous face to share worrying news about the pandemic either, which has seen a mutation of the virus within the UK. Earlier today, former Towie star Gemma Collins revealed that her parents – Joan and Alan – have been struck down by Covid. The heartbroken star said her mum and dad have tested positive for the illness and told how they are both “extremely unwell”.

Sharon Osbourne revealed in December that she was briefly hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The Talk co-host also said she was currently isolating away from her husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne. “I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus,” she tweeted. “Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Ellen DeGeneres shut down production on her eponymous talk show on Dec. 10, after confirming she tested positive for COVID-19. She posted a message on Twitter confirming she’s “feeling fine right now” and that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines.”

