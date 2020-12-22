Warning Issued for Dog Owners Ahead of Christmas

AN urgent warning has been issued by the Dogs Trust Manchester, to all dog owners ahead of Christmas.

With only a few days to go till Christmas, it’s important to remember that not all human Christmas food is good for your furry friends. Most owners are aware of the fact that raisins and chocolate can be dangerous to dogs, but there are certain festive goodies to add to the list.

-- Advertisement --



The Dogs Trust Manchester took to Twitter to share an urgent warning of foods that could cause trouble and make your dog ill.

Dogs Trust Manchester said: “With less than a week to go until Christmas, here’s some useful info to keep your dog safe this festive season!”

The Christmas naughty list issued by Dogs Trust Manchester is: