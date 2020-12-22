Wales Now Has More Covid-19 Cases Relative To Its Population Than America

Wales Reports More Covid-19 Cases Relative To Its Population Over The Last Week Than The Rest of The World.

Wales now has had more Covid-19 cases in the last seven days- relative to its population- than any other country in the world. Wales has 105.9 cases per 100,000 each day, putting it above Lithuania with 99.8 cases and Georgia with 70.6 cases. Believe it or not, Wales’ Covid-19 rate is also considerably worse than the United States, which is currently at a weekly average of 64.1 cases a day per 100,000 people.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said recent days have shown “an alarming rise” in case rates across the country. The case rates compare different areas and sizes of populations – 12 council areas again hit their highest figures on Tuesday, including Monmouthshire reaching 500 cases per 100,000 for the first time.

Thirteen of the 22 councils still have case rates above 500 cases per 100,000, and four of them were in the 10 highest across the UK in the most recent comparable data.

Merthyr Tydfil, which was the hardest-hit area for case rates in the UK at the end of October, has easily passed that peak level and for the last few days has had the highest case rate in the UK again. It is now nearly 1,318 cases per 100,000 people, while its positivity rate remains above 27%. Hotspots include Dowlais and Pentrebach.

There is a mass-testing programme in the area, with positive tests at about 1.5% so far, although the tests are different and do not count towards the results until people take a second test. Figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest 28% of sample swabs taken in the second week of December were the new variant of the virus.

Wales’ deputy chief medical officer Dr Chris Jones said public health colleagues “feel this new strain could be causing up to 60%” of Covid infections in Wales. “This new variant looks very likely to be the significant driver of the huge growth in cases we’ve seen in Wales in recent weeks,” he said.

