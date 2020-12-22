virgin halted at heathrow

Flights leaving Heathrow for the united states are thrust into chaos as a technical testing glitch ensues.

Virgin Atlantic say that all UK passenger’s need a negative test to fly to anywhere in the united states.

However, one crucial part of the testing centre at Heathrow has been struck down for the second time halting travel to the US.

The company Virgin Atlantic claim the ‘plumbing issue ‘ is within a quick COVID-19 testing unit at the airport while endorsing the unit and the airport’s management.

This particular problem affects the speed at which the samples indicating positive or negative are returned to the passengers for clearance to fly.

Virgin Atlantic reassures all of its passengers that every effort is being made to find a permanent ‘fix’ for this problem.

