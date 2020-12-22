Vera Athletics Club Photography Challenge

The South East Athletics Club (CASE) in Vera launched a photography challenge to get people moving and help the Daughters of Charity.

In the days leading up to Christmas, CASE set a photo challenge on social media asking people to share photos of exercise in it many forms. Everyone was invited to make donations to the Daughters of Charity too.

Over 85 people joined in and shared active photos, and the Vera City Council and the Nila company donated too. The Daughters of Charity are working to help the Hogar de San Agustín.

Javier Fernández Cerdán for CASE said, “we want to contribute our grain of sand to society, and we do it in the best way we know how, running and promoting sport among the population”.

