Up to 50,000 people could have cancer in Spain and don’t know due to pandemic, says study

Up to 50,000 people could have cancer in Spain but haven’t been diagnosed due to pandemic, according to a study of the impact of coronavirus on hospital care between March and June 2020.

“Treatments have decreased, but what is especially serious is that the missing first diagnoses of cancer since there are tens of thousands of people who have cancer and do not know it. This is very serious and will have short, medium and long-term consequences,” said the president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), Ramón Reyes.

The study found that in most health centres across Spain there has been a 20 per cent fall in new cancer patients.

The reduction in diagnosis has been due to the suspension of healthcare activity and patients’ fear of going to a medical centre, according to AECC.

It was also revealed the number of people receiving chemotherapy also feel 9.5 per cent and cancer charities are concerned the “mortality will be felt in 2021”.

The study was carried through a questionnaire out in 34 hospitals by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP), the Spanish Society of Oncological Nursing (SEEO), the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH), the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR).

