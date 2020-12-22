UK records highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

THE UK records its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases after registering 36,804, which represents the highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

According to government data published on Tuesday, December 22, the high number of infections has risen from 33,364 newly confirmed cases on Monday and tops the previous record high which was registered on Sunday.

The alarming rise comes despite the country returning to a near national lockdown with most of the country entering into tier 4 restrictions and Christmas relaxation plans being scrapped.

The figures also show that COVID-related deaths recorded in the latest data were 691, which takes the total to 68,307 related deaths.

There have now been a total of 2,110,314 coronavirus cases in the UK and worryingly, it is now believed there is a new mutation of the virus which is more infectious.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK Government, said in Monday’s Downing Street briefing that the latest strain is now appearing “everywhere” as he warned more restrictions may be needed.

