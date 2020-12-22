UK and France in Urgent Meetings to Restart Freight After 48 Hours of Stalled Deliveries.

Lorry drivers queued up in Kent have spent yet a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the border with France to reopen – as politicians try to thrash out a plan to restart trade and travel between the two countries. By order of President Macron, France shut the border for 48 hours on Sunday over the news of a new virus mutation sweeping the UK, leaving at least 945 lorries stacked-up near Dover.

Other European countries are talking with each other on how to coordinate their response. More than 40 countries have now so far banned UK arrivals due to the mutation. Measures agreed between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the French President will be announced later and come into effect from Wednesday, Dec. 23, French Europe Minister Clément Beaune said.

European Union member states are said to be meeting again in Brussels to discuss a coordinated response which will include pooling together expertise about the dangers posed by the new variant, according to reports. Dozens of countries, including Spain, France and India, banned UK flights after parts of England, including London, entered tough tier four – “stay at home” – restrictions.

