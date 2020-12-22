Two Vatican Cardinals test positive for coronavirus

Two Vatican Cardinals, including one who spends most of his time helping the homeless in Rome, test positive for the coronavirus.

Vatican sources have reported on Tuesday, December 22, that Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, 57, the Polishman who runs Pope Francis’ charities and has the title of Vatican Almoner, was hospitalised for treatment for pneumonia.

Italian Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, 78, the Governor of Vatican City, has allegedly also tested positive for COVID-19.

It has not yet emerged whether one or both attended an event Monday in which members of the Vatican’s central administration exchanged Christmas greetings with the pope.

There was no official confirmation from the Vatican of the test results of the two cardinals.

Earlier this month, Pope Francis had to cancel his traditional visit to the central Plaza de España in Rome due to the coronavirus, in which he was to offer flowers and prayer in front of the Virgin Mary statue.

