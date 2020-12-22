TRUCK Drivers Stranded On M20 Hit With Parking Tickets for parking illegally on the roadsides.



Truck drivers stranded in the massive tailbacks along the now-closed M20 motorway are reportedly being hit with parking tickets, for illegally parking along the side of the road, with Folkestone and Hythe District Council tonight (Monday), confirming it had dealt out 15 fines to stranded drivers, while Kent County Council had volunteers handing out snacks and water throughout the day.

Highways England closed an 18-mile stretch of the M20, with a removable barrier, in operation Brock, between Maidstone and Ashford, at around 8pm on Monday evening.

Manston Airport, with space for 4,000 vehicles, has been transformed into a temporary lorry park, with around 200 trucks parked up, where Polish trucker, Stanislaw Olbrich, aged 55, is among the stranded drivers, and he said, “I take freight to Britain and I can’t go back home because of the stupid virus. But I don’t know if it is the virus – I think it’s politics”.

Damien Doherty, a trucker aged 42, from Ireland said, “My wife is worried sick I won’t be home for Christmas. I was literally the last lorry in the Port last night before they shut it”, while Portuguese driver, Santos Filipe, aged 54, brought a truckload of vegetables from Spain to England, thinking he would return home the same day, commented, “We all feel awful that we might miss Christmas after everything this terrible year has given us. I have had to turn off my emotions. I’m trying not to let it get to me”.

Eric Johnson, another driver, aged 50, from Birmingham, said, “Apparently all the laybys nearby are booked up and the truck stops are basically full too”.

