Town with just 12 inhabitants wins lottery prize

A TOWN of just 12 inhabitants in Teruel, central Spain, has won €3.9 million on El Gordo Christmas lottery.

-- Advertisement --



Each of the 12 inhabitants of Luco de Bordon had a ticket for the number which has received one of the fifth category prizes, 49760.

The mayor, Jose Maria Lecina, said that the prizes money, up to €3.9 million, has been won by residents, visitors and people who spend their summer in the town, and neighbouring areas.

The tickets have been sold through the Virgen del Pilar Cultural Association in the town.

The mayor also explained, that there will be no overnight millionaires, because the person who had the most tickets only had three, but that the whole town was happy with their winnings.

The Cultural Association also receives a prize for selling the ticket, €2,600, which will be put towards local festivities next summer if they are able to go ahead.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Town of just 12 inhabitants wins lottery prize”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.