BOSTON teenager jailed after one punch manslaughter.

Hikmet Maez, aged 19 from Spilsby Road, Boston assaulted a father of four on July 28, and a single punch to the head resulted in the father’s death.

Maez attacked Gediminas Vaitkus, aged 43, also from Boston at Red Lion Street when the father had entered a shop to buy alcohol. Maez had begun by pushing and prodding Gediminas, and then launched a glass bottle at him.

After Gediminas successfully blocked the bottle attack, he left the shop only for Maez to follow him. The attacks got more violent with Maez starting to kick and finally throw a single punch. Gediminas fell to the floor with the force of the punch and banged his head, whereby he suffered a brain injury that proved to be fatal.

Gediminas’ daughter said “Not a day goes by that we do not think about our dear dad. We are truly and deeply devastated.

“My seven-year-old brother is finding it so difficult to deal with dad’s passing and is constantly asking mum when he will get to see his dad.”

Maez was sentenced to three years for manslaughter on Monday, by Lincoln Crown Court.

