Teen Arrested for Forging High Quality Fake Euro Notes

POLICIA NACIONAL has arrested a teenager in Catalonia accused or forging and distributing high-quality fake euro notes across Spain and Europe.

The teen, who lives near Barcelona, is allegedly an extremely skilled forger of 10, 20, and 50 euro banknotes. The accused reportedly sold his counterfeits online to clients all over Spain as well as Portugal and the UK.

His skills were so prodigious that the teen allegedly offered classes to aspiring forgers in the art of producing counterfeit money, including how to source the necessary materials for production.

Banco de Espana’s National Analysis Centre confirmed that the teen’s forgeries were extremely realistic, and posed a danger to businesses due to the difficulty of detecting their fraudulent nature.

Investigators suspect that he may have been involved in a larger counterfeit operation, and more arrests are anticipated in the ongoing case.

The worldwide counterfeit money underworld is believed to be responsible for hundreds of millions of euro worth of fake currency circulating across the globe.

