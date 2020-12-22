Tattooist jailed for rape and other sex offences at his parlour

Tara Rippin
Tattooist jailed for rape and other sex offences at his parlour
CREDIT: GMP

A tattooist from Salford, who was found guilty of raping a client and sexual assaulting five other women at his parlour between 2013 and 2019, has been jailed.

Paul Little, 56, of Cutnook Lane, Irlam, was sentenced today, Tuesday, December 22, at Manchester Crown Court after being previously found guilty of sexual offences against a total of eight women – aged between 19 and 49.

The court heard how Little had inappropriately touched the women while tattooing them and, on two separate occasions, he exposed himself to them.

The worst of Little’s offending occurred in May 2014 when he raped a 49-year-old woman after completing a tattoo for her.


Little was originally arrested by police in December 2019, after a report was made that he had sexually assaulted a female client at the parlour.

Initially, Little was arrested and charged for sex offences concerning four women, but further victims and witnesses came forward after seeing the news in the media.


He denied all charges against him and the case was taken to trial with Little being found ‘guilty’ in November of one count of rape, five counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent exposure.

He has today been ordered to serve eight years and six months in jail.

Detective Constable Stefani Matthews, of GMP’s Salford CID, said: “Paul Little is a depraved individual who abused his position of trust and committed atrocious sexual offences against innocent women, who have since bravely come forward to ensure that he now spends a lengthy time behind bars.”

