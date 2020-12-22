ALFAZ’S Rotary Club and the L’Alfaz-Albir Golf Club organised a charity tournament last month in aid of Corazon Expres.

Sixty people took in the tournament which raised €1,020 that was used to buy batches of essential supplies for Corazon Expres just before Christmas.

Samuel Totays and Mario Gonzalez Bonilla from the Rotary Club presented the supplies to Tone Dysaland and Rocio Gomez Lopez del Castillo, who represented Corazon Expres.

Also present was Alfaz’s Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens, who thanked all involved in the altruistic initiative while applauding the “disinterested and fundamental” work that was carried out by so many people, groups and firms in Alfaz.

Corazon Expres links resources and needs, the organisers explained, connecting charitable associations and organisations with those in need of assistance.

As well as providing occasional economic help, Corazon Expres sets out to improve quality of life by supporting the families and their financial development.

At present the charity collaborates with the Social Services departments from several town halls as well as different organisations. It also provides advice and help for persons in emergency situations.

And as Tone Dysjaland said in the past: “We are aware that we can’t change the world, but we can change the life of one person.”

