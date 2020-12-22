STOCKPILING warnings ignored as shelves start to empty across the UK.

Differing reports are being seen as shoppers head to the shops to stock up ahead of Christmas and concern grows over the new COVID-19 variant in the South East.

-- Advertisement --



At Epsom in Surrey people were seen queuing across the carpark with trolleys in hand. While in Bridgend in Wales shoppers were forced to shop around after some stores shelves were empty.

Kevin Edger said, “There were queues everywhere, I saw stockpiling of things like toilet roll again, but with fresh fruit and veg, there wasn’t any,”

“It was like being in a supermarket that hadn’t stocked up in weeks.

“It was crazy. Back like the start of March… (there were) even some people shouting at each other over the last sprouts, talk about Christmas spirit and all that.”

Other parts were mainly unaffected by stockpiling, but even in Buckinghamshire toilet rolls had started to disappear. People are being urged not to stockpile as there will be plenty to go around.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Stockpiling Warnings Ignored as Shelves Start to Empty”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.