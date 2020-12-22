Spain’s Catalan Government Orders Lockdown for Two More Counties

Spain’s Catalan government orders lockdown for Cerdanya and Ripollès counties, near the Pyrenees, due to Covid-19 surge.

Interior minister Miquel Sàmper says this measure will come into effect at midnight tonight, Dec. 22, and be in place until Jan 6. People will be able to enter or leave for work, health reasons, to care for dependents, schooling, or reasons of force majeure. Restaurants in Cerdanya and Ripollès counties will be closed, as will sports centres and cultural venues excluding museums, libraries, and art halls, says health minister Alba Vergés.

The Catalan health department expects to have administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in all of Catalonia’s 1,408 care homes within ten days. The rollout, if all goes as planned, will begin on December 27, and the government believes that 100,000 care home workers and residents will have received the first dose of the jab by January 6.

A senior health official, Carmen Cabezas, said on Tuesday that this is part of a first phase that also includes health professionals, people who need day-to-day assistance and have a recognized grade 3 disability, as well as their carers.

All in all, this phase should be completed by March 2021, covering around 450,000 people by providing 900,000 doses. Some 500 nurses in 26 teams begin administering the vaccine across Catalonia this Sunday. The doses will be transported in refrigerated equipment to the vaccination points.

