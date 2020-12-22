THE Calvia Council was delighted to accept the gift of a special sculpture donated by the Ou Verd artists collective which is dedicated to the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sculpture, which has been made with recycled iron, is called Cor Calvianer and was produced by sculptor Carlos Terroba Bello (Thierro) and is accompanied by a poem written by Manuel Navarro (Navarro Durruty) called The Heart of Terroba.

-- Advertisement --



The heart is situated on the seafront in Palmanova and the poem has been inscribed on a plaque which sits adjacent to the sculpture.

Ou Verd, is a Multidisciplinary Artistic Collective that was established on December 3, 2018 in Mallorca, with the aim of promoting the arts and culture movement in the Balearic Islands, representing the interests of the artists’ collective based on a code of good practices.

It is made up of professionals from various artistic fields: photography and digital art, painting, sculpture, engraving and ceramics.

Concerning the donation, a spokesperson for the collective said; “From the memory, sadness and love to those who have not been able to overcome the disease, to families punished for the loss of a loved one and society as a whole, to them goes our tribute”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sculpted heart erected in honour of those who didn’t survive pandemic”.