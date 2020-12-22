Santa’s Reindeer All Female Except for Rudolf

SANTA’S reindeer are all female except for Rudolf, as proven by science. Although the magic of flying reindeer is still beyond the grasp of science.

On a normal year, without a global pandemic raging, the most thought that most adults give to Santa’s reindeer may well be a Christmas themed quiz, with a question on naming all the reindeer.

The names in themselves are not enough to identify the gender of the reindeer, but scientist have the answer.

Female reindeer keep their antlers over the winter, while male reindeer lose theirs in early December. Almost every Christmas picture shows the reindeer with full antlers, therefore they are probably female.

Rudolf is the exception and was created by Robert L. May in 1939. He originally started out life in a children’s story on bullying and later came to fame in movies and songs. So now you can safely name Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen as female.

