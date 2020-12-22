Sanitary disposal

SPECIAL safe containers have been placed in 16 pharmacies in Fuengirola where items such as used syringes can be disposed of without endangering others and so far, a total of more than 100 kilos of such items have been collected.

-- Advertisement --



Dog park

RESPONDING to requests from dog owning residents, Malaga City Council is to open a new 1,000 square metre dog park in the Maria Luisa Park on Calle Cadiz with work to fit out and secure the area being undertaken by a Council team.

€14 million bid

RONDA Council has submitted a request for the grant of €14 million from the European Recovery Fund in order to create amongst other improvements, a new access road which will make the town more accessible to vehicles and pedestrians.

Boxing Day swim

THE VI Sabinillas Boxing Day charity swim will start at the Paseo Maritimo from 12.30 on December 26, will those taking part asked for a registration fee of €5 which will be donated to the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena.

Helping others

A FORMAL agreement has been entered into between the Torremolinos Council and Caritas for the distribution of €60,000 to be made to a number of different local associations involved in helping underprivileged family’s resident in the municipality.

National Police

THE National Police in Estepona have a rather old police station which is quite small, so the local Council is donating more than 4,000 square metres of land in order to allow for the building of a new and modern National Police station.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Round up of news in brief around the Costa del Sol”.