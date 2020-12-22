Rotary Club Mijas International helps stock up Foodbank

LAST week members of the Rotary Club delivered food to the Foodbank Fuengirola, making total donations of more than €2,000 over the last few months.

Since its inception in 2017 the Rotary Club Mijas International has focused on the local community of Mijas and Fuengirola, in particular assisting the homeless and underprivileged people in the area, with regular donations to institutions such as the Foodbank and Adintre.

-- Advertisement --



On January 6 the Rotary Club’s Annual Homeless Day Project takes place, as members hand deliver over 50 care bags containing food and other supplies to the homeless people of Mijas and Fuengirola.

There is also a dental programme which supplies free dental treatment to the homeless during each year.

“We will never give up on our commitment to help the homeless and underprivileged people in Mijas and Fuengirola, helping our local community is a primary aim of our Rotary Club” explained Suvi Kauranen President of the Rotary Club Mijas International.

For more information on the Projects and Activities of the club or to attend a meeting and lunch please email: info@rotarymijasinternational.org.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rotary Club Mijas International helps supply Foodbank”.