RICHARD OSMAN From ‘Pointless’ Reveals He Is Leaving His ‘Real Job’ after almost two decades



Richard Osman, the 50-year-old, co-presenter of BBC daytime quiz, ‘Pointless’, revealed on Twitter yesterday (Monday), that after 20 years, he is quitting his ‘real job’, as creative director for TV giant Endemol, where he started in 1999.

-- Advertisement --



Osman tweeted, “I’ve worked at Endemol since I was 29, but it’s time for me to move on. Will still be doing Pointless/House Of Games, and working with brilliant people there. But also looking forward to creating new shows with new people. It’s been a wonderful 20 years, and I will miss it very much”.

In a sly dig at fans who didn’t realise he had that other string to his bow, he tweeted, “I’m aware that people who think I’m a TV presenter didn’t even know I had an actual, real job, but there we are,” he joked.

Osman’s first TV job was the role of programme associate on ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’, in 1995, going on to become executive producer of hit TV shows, ‘Deal Or No Deal’, and ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’, working behind the scenes on ‘Total Wipeout’, as well as his daytime activity since 2009, co-presenting ‘Pointless’, with Alexander Armstrong.

Richard moved into writing novels this year, and his first book, The Thursday Murder Club, topped the best-seller list and is rumoured to be the subject of an inquiry from Steven Spielberg, who wants to make it into a movie.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Richard Osman From ‘Pointless’ Reveals He Is Leaving His ‘Real Job’”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.