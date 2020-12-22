Prince William and Kate Middleton Accused of Flouting COVID-19 Rules

Prince William and Kate Middleton are being Accused of Flouting COVID-19 Rules.

It is understood that on Sunday night, Dec. 20, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, took their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, on a very Christmassy trip to a festive light trail. The group were spotted at the Luminate light trail, which runs for a mile through the Queen’s Norfolk estate, Sandringham. It’s also not far from William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

The royals are being accused of breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules because while they were there, they were pictured mingling with another faction of the royal family – Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Prince Edward is Prince Charles’s younger brother, making him Prince William’s uncle.

If counted as a party of nine, the group are technically in breach of the ‘rule of six’. Sandringham is covered by the current Tier 2 rules, which state: “You can see friends and family you do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) outdoors, in a group of no more than 6. This limit of 6 includes children of any age.” So far, none of the Royals have commented on the revelations.

