Peru closes its beaches to avoid contagion of Covid-19

Peru will close its beaches from December 22 to January 4, 2021, to avoid crowds and the risks of spreading new cases of COVID, the government announced Monday, December 21.

“From December 22 to January 4, even, (the beaches) will be closed to avoid the crowding of people and unnecessary transfers,” announced the Minister of Health, Pilar Mazzetti, during a press conference.

The nightly curfew will also be modified until January 4 and will now begin at 11 pm instead of midnight, ending at 4 am.

