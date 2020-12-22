NHS Has Vaccinated 500,000 People Since Rollout But The Oxford Vaccine is Now Needed to Speed Up The Process.

Matt Hancock said “We have got the cavalry coming,” when the Pfizer vaccine was rolled out earlier this month. Now it has emerged that the Oxford vaccine is expected to be approved within days of Christmas. According to senior Whitehall officials, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency will likely authorise the vaccine on Dec 28 or 29.

Oxford and AstraZeneca’s vaccine may now be the UK’s last hope for lifting lockdown rules before spring 2021 because the country is not able to get enough doses of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s drugs- which won’t be delivered until March – to protect all vulnerable people.

The MHRA drugs regulator has been doing its final review of the vaccine for three weeks now, since November 27, with a decision hopefully expected by next Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Scientists and politicians are together calling for it to be green-lighted as soon as possible so it can be rushed out to stop the devastating epidemic that is spreading rapidly throughout the UK.

It is understood that a massive drive to vaccinate will follow using football stadia among other sites to administer the jabs, as the Government races against a potentially more infectious virus variant. 500,000 people in the UK have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Dec 21, after the NHS became the first health service in the world to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on Dec 8 – followed by the United States and Canada.

