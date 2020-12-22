NEW Report Offers Satellite Evidence Of North Korean Death Camps holding up to 5000 political prisoners



A report just released, by the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea (HRNK) based in Washington DC, reveals disturbing evidence of secret labour camps, run by dictator Kim Jong-Un, where as many as 2000 starving and tortured prisoners, locked up after trying to escape from the country, perish each year, being forced to live in grotesque, inhuman conditions, then buried in mass graves, where the guards then plant flowers, using the decomposing bodies as fertiliser.

Allegedly the prisoners are forced to rear pigs, bred to feed the rule and his henchmen, in conditions described by the UN, as resembling “the horrors of camps that totalitarian states established during the twentieth century”, located just 30 miles South of the capital Pyongyang, officially known as ‘re-education centres’, but in reality, says the report, are reminiscent of the gulags operated by Josef Stalin, the Soviet dictator.

Joseph S. Bermudez, Jr, the Satellite Imagery Analyst for HRNK, said, “The Chŭngsan No 11 Detention Facility is unique among North Korea’s notorious prisons, not only for its length of service but for reportedly high death rate due to malnutrition and brutality”. Satellite images of Kwan-li-so No 25, is believed to house to 5,000 political prisoners, but the Kim regime has denied the existence of any such camps.

