Netherlands suspends non-essential care due to hospital saturation

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Twitter

The Dutch health authority has announced the suspension of non-essential treatments due to hospital saturation.

THE postponement of non-urgent care in hospitals and clinics is aimed at freeing up health personnel for the most critical care amid immense pressure caused by a rise in coronavirus infections.

The health authority seeks to free up health workers to guarantee immediate and planned acute and critical treatments, which will be limited to cases that require medical attention within a period of six weeks to ‘prevent further damage’.

These include cancer surgeries or organ transplants, confirmed the Minister of Health Care, Tamara van Ark.


Dutch hospitals, which expect to peak in January, are already dealing with increased pressure due to the increasing number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital admission.

According to the Minister, this coupled with high absenteeism caused by heavy workload and contagions between health workers has left the health service in a precarious situation.


