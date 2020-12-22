NETFLIX Removes Shia LeBeouf’s Name From Their Awards Listings after the recent sexual assault claims made against the actor



Since Monday, December 21, Netflix has taken the dramatic step of removing Shia Lebeouf’s name from all promo for the upcoming Netflix drama ‘Pieces Of A Woman’, as well as removing his name from their website’s ‘For Your Consideration’ page, even though he plays one of the leading male roles.

Nobody from Netflix has made a statement, but the move is thought to be a result of the recent sexual assault charges filed against Lebeouf by his former girlfriend, the British singer FKA twigs.

‘Pieces Of A Woman’, stars Shia Lebeouf, with Vanessa Kirby, as a married couple called, Martha and Sean, and the movie has already attracted a lot of attention, with Kirby winning the Venice International Film Festival, best actress award, for her role in the drama, which is released on December 30, in selected theatres, and then on general release, streaming in Netflix on January 7.

