MO SALAH ‘Not Happy’ At Liverpool, in a recent interview

In a recent interview with a Spanish reporter, Mo Salah hinted that he was not happy at Liverpool, and could be interested in a move to La Liga, after not being handed the captain’s armband in the Champion’s League match last week, opening the door to offers from Real Madrid, who are known to been keen on the player’s signature, and Liverpool are rumoured to be ready to cash in on their goal-scoring phenomenon, with talk that they already have a new signing lined up for January.

Former Liverpool striker, John Aldridge, spoke with the Liverpool Echo about 28-year-old Salah, “Personally, I think after the experience of the Champions League final and the way Ramos treated him, I’d have had a hatred for Real Madrid if it was me, after that incident. It wouldn’t appeal to me but I wouldn’t want to leave Liverpool anyway. We’re talking about one of the very best forwards in the world. Mane, Salah, they’re always going to be linked with Real Madrid. Players are so strong now, if they want to go then they’ll go. End of story”.

