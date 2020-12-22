MET POLICE Release The Name Of The Woman Found Dead In A Suitcase on December 18



Metropolitan Police have released the name of the woman whose body was found inside a suitcase at the Pay And Sleep hostel, in The Crescent, Southall, West London, as 41-year-old Joanna Borucka, a Polish citizen, who had been missing for the last four weeks, allegedly not seen by friends since November 20, in Southall.

Police are treating her death as ‘unexplained’, after a post mortem, but are eager to speak to her boyfriend, who has disappeared since the body was discovered shortly before 3pm on the afternoon of Friday, December 18,

Wayne Jolley, Detective Chief Inspector of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command, said, “News of Joanna’s death will no doubt come as a shock to those who knew her, particularly so given the circumstances in which her body was found. We continue to keep an open mind and are considering all possible lines of inquiry. There is a gap between when we believe Joanna was last seen, and when her body was found”.

Martin, a resident at the hostel, and a friend of Joanna, commented, “She a very good person, she was my good friend. We had similar friends. Nice girl, very nice and friendly”.

