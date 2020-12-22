Mass Covid screening in Algarrabo following recent spike in cases

A mass Covid screening programme will take place in Algarrabo following a spike in cases in the last two weeks.

THE town has seen 17 total new cases with active infection (PDIA) in the last 14 days and dates for random testing are expected be announced in the come next few days.

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía has announced the testing programme following a decision made by the different Territorial Committees of High Impact Public Health Alert.

Last week, more than 300 people were tested in Benamocarra with no positives recorded.

