A MAN has been arrested in Aranjuez, central Spain, for telling women there was a problem with their car in order to sexually abuse them.

-- Advertisement --



To do so, he would follow the victim’s vehicle on the local roads, then making warning signals so they would stop, telling them their brakes weren’t working.

Once the women had pulled over, he would offer to help them and get them into a position which would make it easier for him to commit the abuse.

The investigation began last month when the National Police received a complaint from a woman who claimed to have suffered sexual abuse.

She told them that when she was driving along the road with her daughter in the car, a driver had flagged her down by flashing his lights and sounding his horn.

Once she stopped, he told her that her brake lights were permanently on, which was a serious hazard, and offered to repair them.

He told her to press down the brake pedal with her hand, meaning that she was bending over, and he touched her inappropriately.

She observed this behaviour again late last month and was able to give the police details which led to the man’s arrest.

It is thought he has assaulted other women in a similar way and National Police are still investigating.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man warned women of fake car trouble to abuse them”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.