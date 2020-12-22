MAN UNITED Outbid Leipzig and AC Milan For Moises Caceido the young midfielder from Ecuador

Reports from Diario Extra, in Ecuador, say that Manchester United have outbid AC Milan, and RB Leipzig, for one of South America’s most highly-rated young players, the talented 19-year-old midfielder, Moises Caicedo, from Independiente del Valle, where he has played since the age of 13, and already been capped four times by Ecuador.

The fee is rumoured to be around £5.5m, plus a 20 percent sell-on clause, with manager Santiago Morales, saying to Diario Extra, “We have received an offer from a European club for Moises Caicedo, we are negotiating the proposal. It is most likely that he will not be in our team in 2021 due to the proposal we’ve received, it is very difficult to keep him”.

Only last month, in an interview, Caicedo revealed that the English Premier League, and in particular, Manchester United, were his dream as a player, commenting, “I really like the game of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, I learn a lot from them every time I see them. I always try to do what they do”.

