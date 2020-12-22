Man abuses friend who was raped instead of helping her

THE Supreme Court has sentenced a man to six years in prison for abusing a friend who had just been raped in Pamplona.

The victim had met a man in a bar in May 2016 and they met again in the early hours of the following morning in another bar, where she accompanied him to the car park and he raped her and then left.

Minutes later, a friend of the victim arrived on the scene with another man, instead of helping her, he also decided to rape her with the help of the other man.

He didn’t stop until several people arrived, he ran away, and was arrested by the shortly afterwards by the police who chased him and found him hiding between two cars.

The first rapist was also detained less than two hours later.

The Supreme Court has now confirmed the sentence of the victim’s friend, who had appealed it saying that he had not been violent or intimidating, and he will serve six and a half years in prison.

The other man, who did not appeal, will serve seven and a half years.

Between them they have to pay €70,000 in compensation to the victim.

