THE largest mass COVID test action to date has been launched in Inca, the third-largest town in Mallorca.

All of the approximately 28,000 residents over the age of 16 of Inca are to undergo a COVID test.

Testing began on Monday, December 21, and is set to carry on until December 28.

Residents have been asked to appear in specially set up locations which have been divided by neighbourhood.

The aim of the action is to identify as many Coronavirus cases as possible and to isolate those who test positive. Those who appear must show their identity card or passport.

This is the largest mass test on Mallorca to date. So far, this has also been carried out in the towns of Sa Pobla, Muro, Sóller and Lloseta. In Sóller, 14 people tested positive among about 5000 people between Tuesday and Sunday last week.

