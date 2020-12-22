Madrid Police Armed with 150 Stun-guns for New Year’s Eve

MADRID’S police officers will be armed with 150 taser guns as they prepare to prevent crowds gathering during the capital’s New Year’s Eve festivities.

The state-of-the-art tasers will serve as protections for officers who are going to control crowd numbers in Madrid city centre as the city prepares to celebrate the end of a turbulent year under reduced lockdown conditions.

All 150 of the brand new guns come with a built-in camera to record each altercation to prevent allegations of excessive force. Over 250 officers from Madrid’s Policia Municipal have been trained to use the weapons, which immobilise targets within 5 seconds of being fired.

Each police officer deployed to the streets of the capital on the 31st will also be provided with a metal detector glove for non-contact searches, to prevent both the carrying of weapons among revelers and the spread of Covid-19.

Madrid’s regional government announced earlier in the month that all its traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations will be canceled. These include the capital’s iconic main event in Plaza Puerta del Sol, where thousands of Madrilenos would traditionally welcome in the new year by eating the traditional 12 grapes.

