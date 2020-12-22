LINCOLNSHIRE PRISON smuggling trio jailed after plotting to smuggle banned goods into Boston’s HMP North Sea Camp.

The trio that had plotted to smuggle a mobile phone and alcohol into the prison, were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court. The trio consisted of Mark Anthony Ryder, aged 52, Darren Guildford from Melton Mowbray and Michelle Bloxham, also from Melton Mowbray. They had been charged with conspiracy to ‘bring in’ prohibited articles to HMP North Sea Camp.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said, “These items are prohibited for a reason and any attempt to bring them into a prison is a very serious matter with serious consequences.

“I hope this is a clear deterrent to others and also a reassurance to law abiding people that will take action to ensure offenders face justice.”

Bloxham received an eight month suspended sentence while Ryder was sentence to 10 months and 14 months for two crimes. Meanwhile, Guildford was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

