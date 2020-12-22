Javea’s Proteccion Civil summarise 2020 operations

THIS year Javea’s Proteccion Civil volunteers have devoted 5,016 hours to the community.

The group’s annual report revealed that 488 hours of their time were occupied with tasks arising from the Covid-19 pandemic that included supporting the police, helping to disinfect the town and delivering food and other supplies. They also brightened children’s birthdays during lockdown by driving past their homes with klaxons blaring.

Despite their valuable work during this period, much of the volunteers’ time was taken up with fire-watching and responding to incidents during the summer.

The Proteccion Civil volunteers were also on hand for 197 hours during the Storm Gloria emergency last January.

