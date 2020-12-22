Green Passes in Development to Allow Negative Test Brits Into Pubs, Schools and Work.

According to a new report, Covid ‘passports’ which would allow Brits testing negative for coronavirus to go to pubs, schools and work are now in development. Firms have been given the government go-ahead with contracts agreed to begin exploratory work.

Also in development is a smartphone app that will boast a QR code – allowing people to instantly prove they do not have the deadly coronavirus. A Department of Health source explained the scheme was still in its infancy – and said the system was not going to be introduced imminently.

“It is about looking at ways we could use this in future,” the government source revealed, he added: “It is looking at whether it would be possible. There are no plans to introduce immunity passports. It would be used on smartphones which links to a digital passport, including a photo of the person.” The agreed contracts are understood to only refer to Covid test passports.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it was “continually exploring ways in which we can return to normality”, including through technology. A spokesman said: “We have no plans to introduce immunity passports following this vaccination programme.”

Critics have accused former health secretary Jeremy Hunt of promoting ‘ENSLAVEMENT PASSES’ after he asked for mass testing & health passports in the UK. Jeremy Hunt wants Brits to take a monthly coronavirus test, with a negative result earning them “freedom passes.” His idea angered some commenters, who called it “Orwellian.”

Jeremy Hunt described an effective vaccine as Britain’s best shot at returning to normal life. However, the Conservative MP said that the country needs a “plan B” in the form of monthly tests for the whole population, with the freedom to live a normal life awarded only to those who show negative results.

