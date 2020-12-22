XINXING, the world’s oldest panda has died at the age of 38 in a zoo of the Chinese city of Chongqing.

Her age was equivalent to more than a century in human years.

The animal began to show signs illness at the end of October, and has since got worse.

Despite numerous experts trying to save her life, Xinxing finally died on December 8 due to her advanced age and multi-organ failure, which led to respiratory and digestive infections.

She was born in the wild in 1982 in Baoxing County, Central Sichuan Province, where these animals were first discovered, and transferred to the Chongqing Zoo at the age of one year.

Throughout her life, she had 153 offspring, which can be found not only in China, but throughout the world.

Panda’s do not breed easily and their pregnancies last between four and five months. This is one of the main reasons why they are in danger of extinction.

