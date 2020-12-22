Glasgow Royal Mail Depot Hit By Major 38 Staff Covid Outbreak Temporary Halting Christmas Mail Deliveries.

A GLASGOW Royal Mail depot has been hit by a major Covid outbreak after 38 workers came back with positive tests for covid-19. Royal Mail bosses confirmed that dozens of employees had caught the killer bug at the Springburn branch in the city. It has not been revealed yet that the strain of the virus is the new variant.

A thorough deep clean of the entire mail centre has been carried out in a bid to make the depot safe for workers to continue sifting through the massive Christmas mountain of letters and parcels that are mounting up waiting for delivery.

All staff who have been infected are currently at home self-isolating as they recover from coronavirus. To prevent even more staff members from catching coronavirus, Royal Mail confirmed social distancing measures remain in place – with one-way floor markings in depots as well.

The DVLA centre in Swansea has seen an outbreak of almost 400 staff- the Royal Mail is halting deliveries to Europe and DHL has announced it is stopping all deliveries to the UK. It is expected mail and parcel deliveries will experience massive delays now, possibly not restarting until a few weeks into the new year.

This is sure to cause much frustration and anger among the many thousands of ex-pats in Spain over the festive period as they may need documents from the UK regarding the TIE card- or to complete other applications as Brexit draws near. According to the latest Government advice, there is no evidence to suggest a person can catch coronavirus from letters or parcels- perhaps they need to review that statement in light of this new outbreak!

