With so many restrictions and rules here, EWN explains the border issues for Gibraltar.

These measures have been approved by the council of ministers.

Monday, Tuesday, December 22.

-- Advertisement --



Spanish nationals and people legally resident in Spain will be able to exit flights and ships arriving from the Uk.

Residents of Gibraltar can continue crossing into Spain despite much tighter restrictions introduced by the Spanish government these tighter restrictions in part due to the new strain of COVID and Brexit negotiations .

AT Spain’s border with Gibraltar the exemption will include people who are legally resident on the rock.

It’s important to remember at point of departure when heading to Gibraltar from the UK to ensure you have all paperwork and any testing documents at hand, these measures albeit tighter, are keeping you safe and indeed represent new rules for Brexit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gibraltar restrictions explained ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.