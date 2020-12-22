Germany extends UK travel ban until January 6 over new virus variation fears.

GERMANY has extended its ban on UK arrivals today, Dec. 22. The latest travel ban will now remain in place until at least January 2021. Following Matt Hancock’s revelation the new coronavirus “strain” is “out of control” nations around the world rapidly shut their borders to UK travellers. Germany has since extended its travel ban on British arrivals until January 9, 2021.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the expanded measure took effect at midnight, a day after flights were halted. A similar measure is now in place in South Africa, where a new variant of the coronavirus also has been detected.

The country has been dealing with its own rapid increase in cases. Germans are now being warned to keep contact with other people to an absolute minimum and not to travel over Christmas. The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI), Lothar Wieler, said it will still take several weeks for the number of cases and deaths to fall.

Germany is one of around 40 countries that have imposed travel restrictions on UK travellers after a new, more infectious variant of coronavirus was discovered.

