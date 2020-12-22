FOUR squatters occupy a farm between Inca and Pollença in the north of Mallorca with police unable to clear them.

-- Advertisement --



When local police and the Guardia Civil showed up, the persons claimed to have bought the property for €2000, however, the owners of the farm, called Can Panxeta, say this is not the case and are desperate to get back into their property.

They are horrified because they have not been able to get the criminals out for three weeks, one of them said. This could take months, while they also have to continue paying for electricity for the squatters.

Meanwhile, it became known that several of the squatters had been allegedly terrorising the residents of an apartment building in Palma’s Pere Garau neighbourhood, demanding that the city and the police act quickly.

There have been reports of daily fights, thefts and acts of violence in the building on Joan Mestre Street.

In Spain, it is difficult to get squatters out of flats because of an unclear legal situation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Four squatters occupy farm in Mallorca with police unable to clear them”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.