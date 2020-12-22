Five-a-Side donation in Alfaz

ALFAZ’S Club de Futbol Sala (Five-a-Side) donated more than 500 kilos of supplies to the Social Volunteers’ food bank.

This was the club’s second donation since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and Antonio Viso, the Social Volunteers’ president, thanked the club and its members for their contribution.

The Club, which will be soon be celebrating its 19th anniversary, now has 100 players and seven teams belonging to all categories.

