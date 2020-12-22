Fans Raise £100,000 for Alzheimer’s Charity Following Barbara Windsor’s Death

Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell says he’s ‘overwhelmed’ after fans raised £100,000 for the Alzheimer’s charity.

The beloved actress, best known for her work in the Carry On films and EastEnders, died earlier this month at the age of 83. She had suffered from dementia. Her husband Scott Mitchell had asked fans to donate to the fight against the illness and the GoFundMe page set up in the national treasure’s name has so far raised more than £104,000 in six days.

Mitchell said: “I have been completely overwhelmed by the response from Barbara’s fans, friends and former colleagues. This outpouring of support has filled me with pride and been a huge comfort to me. It just shows how loved, respected and adored my Barbara was. That’s magical.

He added: “I’m determined to honour her legacy by doing everything I can to support dementia research and help Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for a cure. We must find a way to stop future generations from going through what so many of us have already. Please do consider a donation however small or large. Every penny will take us one step closer to desperately needed breakthroughs.”

